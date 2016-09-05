Dennis Hugo Sellers, age 68, passed away Sept. 5, 2016, in Lake Worth, Fla.

A 1965 graduate of Napoleon High School, and after graduating from Western Michigan University, as an electrical engineer, Dennis worked for Morton Salt in Manistee. In August 2014 Dennis retired from the Sugar Cane Growers in Belle Glade, Fla., after 33 years as a senior project engineer.

Dennis is the son of Frank and Mae Sellers; the brother of Larry (Elinor) Sellers, David (Brenda) Sellers, (JC) and Linda Boland. He also leaves behind a wife of 40 years, Barb; two sons, Robbie and Tim; and six stepchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Jr. and sister, Joan Jordon and his father, Frank Sellers. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

