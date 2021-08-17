Patsy Dean Peterson died on, August 13, 2021, at home. She was born on July 9, 1947, in Detroit, Mich., to Jack O. Allen and Willodean (Robson) Allen. Patsy was a nurse’s aide and was a certified nursing assistant (CAN). Patsy was involved with the Eastern Star, enjoyed traveling with her husband. Known to always remember everyone’s birthday with a card and her signature, which always included a smiley face. Most importantly, she always made sure her baby brother was taken care of. She was truly always happy. Enjoyed oil painting and many crafts in her spare time, was an avid gardener and was a true artist.

Married to Ronald Peterson for over 35 years and became a widow in 2009. She is survived by brothers, Neuell Jack (Carol) Allen of Ypsilanti and David (Sherry) Allen of Gregory. Many nieces and nephews, Todd Allen, Jaclyn Allen, Phillip Allen the II, Shane Allen, Mason Allen, AJ Allen, Brett Allen, Ryan Osborne, Brandon Osborne; grandnieces and grandnephews, Cheyanne Allen, Jozlyn Powell, Lucas Allen, Izzy Allen. Special friends and neighbors, Leo Haligus, Bob and Robin Naida, Joanie, and all the girls from Marilyn’s hair salon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack O. Allen and Willodean Allen; late husband, Ronald Peterson; sister, Jacqueline Allen; brothers, Phillip Allen and Benny Robson, and nephew Kyle Allen.

Visitation was 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, and Monday at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. service at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Drive, Belleville, MI 48111-2764 (734) 697-4500. Pastor Doug Valentine officiated.