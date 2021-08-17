Lobilia “Jean” Ballard, 77, of Cement City, Mich., passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Cambrian Memory Care in Tecumseh, Mich. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, Mich., with Reverend Tyson Bentz officiating. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, Mich. at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

She was born July 8, 1944, to James S. and Kate L. (Garner) Rogers in Peru, Ind. On October 14, 1967, Jean married Robert D. Ballard at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in Allen Park, Mich., and he survives. She had been a member of the Heritage Art Club and the Lutheran Church of the Lakes. Lobilia held a passion for wood carving but her greatest love of all was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister that will be dearly missed.

In addition to her husband Robert, Jean is survived by her children, Carey (Bill) Schaeffer, Jason Ballard both of Cement City; her brothers, Ron (Sandra) Rogers of Wixom, Mich., and Russel (Jessie) Rogers; two grandchildren, Caleb and Dylan Ballard and her loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James S. Rogers Jr.

Memorial donations in Lobilia’s name can be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.