Patrick ‘Pat’ Joseph Bates

His legacy . . . Patrick Joseph Bates, 69, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 25, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1950, in Detroit to Archie and Cecelia (Prue) Bates. Pat married the love of his life, Gwen Kalakay, on September 30, 1972, in Roseville, Mich., at St. Angela Church. He will be remembered as an amazing man that loved his family, and his work. Pat was an extremely hard worker that gave back to his community. He mentored and coached others, especially up and coming contractors or someone just working on their own home. He participated in the Conservation Reserve Program, planting over 1,000 trees to help improve environmental quality. Pat was very proud of his family, leaving his legacy, of 45 years Pat Bates Construction, to his two sons, which he founded. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, restoring old cars, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, eight ball pool, poker and he had a secret passion for the slot machines.

His family . . . Pat will be missed by his wife, Gwen; his children, Paul (Robin) Bates, Jenifer (Stephen) Sestina, and Nick (Angel) Bates; sisters, Irene Plouffe, Nancy Orlando, and Lois French; brothers, David, Gary and Mike Bates; one grandchild, Venture Bates; and many nieces and nephews; and beloved brother-in-law, Larry Kalakay. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Loraine Lentini; brothers, James, Robert, Raymond, Archibald and Larry Bates.

His farewell . . . Pats’ family and friends will gather from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church (10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich.). Father Thomas Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Pats’ family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.