Margaret Joanne England, 85, passed away September 15, 2910, after battling Alzheimer’s for four years.

Joanne retired after 20 plus years at the Secretary of State in Jackson, Mich. Joanne enjoyed long drives in the country and spending time with her beloved husband Chet. Joanne also enjoyed fishing and reading.

Joanne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Chester (Chet); daughter Tracy (David) Sheehan; son, Troy (Sally) Bevier; grandsons, Kyle Bevier and Tyler Bevier; brothers, Elias (Sarah) Britton, Ron (Sue) Britton, David (Nan) Britton; and several special nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Pat Britton; and sister, Jane.

Per Joanne’s request there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank Elara Care (Great Lakes Hospice) for their loving care with a special thank you to Angie. Joanne will be deeply missed by her entire family.