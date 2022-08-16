Patrick James Carson, 66, of Jerome, Mich., died on August 11, 2022, of respiratory failure at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Pat was born on May 30, 1956, to William and Betty Carson in Dearborn, Mich., and attended John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor, Mich. His career was spent as a skilled machinist, and he retired several years ago.

Pat was a gifted individual with the mind of an engineer who could build anything. He built motorcycles from scratch, remodeled homes, and could repair whatever was presented to him.

He was always an excellent athlete. A great golfer, he loved to be on the course with friends or family. He enjoyed working in his workshop, tending to his garden, feeding the animals who visited his yard, and riding bikes with friends.

He was a talented musician who entertained people with his guitar, playing any song named, just through his ear for music. He was a critical thinker and a great patriot – his take on politics and worldly affairs was always engaging. He loved his family. His camping trips to northern Michigan with brother Michael were an annual highlight. Pat was exceedingly helpful to his elderly parents at the end of their lives and recently remodeled his sister Lynn’s Florida home.

Pat is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Teresa, who was at his side when he passed. He is also survived by sisters, Lynn (Greg) Boughton; Jan (Ed) McCall; brothers, John (Susanne) Carson; Michael (Debbie) Carson; Robert Carson; and many nieces and nephews.

Teresa summed it up best: “Pat was a gift to everyone who knew him.”

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Eineder Funeral Homes of

Brooklyn, Mich.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, one-time donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundations at https://www.t2t.org.