Kimberly Brooks-Chamberlain, of New Boston, left this earth at the age of 49 unexpectedly to fly with the butterflies.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Chamberlain of New Boston; her parents, David and Jean Brooks of Brooklyn; son, Joshua Brooks (Katie Gross) of Parchment; daughter, Sierra Holbrook of Jackson; sister, Carolyn (Brian) Walker of Napoleon; niece, Lakin Walch; and her two favorite people, her whole heart her grandchildren, Gordon and Alaeigha.

Kim graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1991. She enjoyed taking her nature walks along the metro park river, and her annual trip to Mackinaw with Sierra and the grandkids. She enjoyed her pets she loved as if they were human, crocheting and needlepoint. When she was in the room everyone knew she was there by her infectious laugh.

Celebration of life will be Saturday, August 20, at the Irish Hills Eagles from, noon to 3 p.m. at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, Mich. Please bring your stories of Kim to share with all of us.