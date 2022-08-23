Donald Alan Cochran, 73, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton with his wife by his side. He was born on May 16, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, a son of the late Rupert Emmanuel and Donna Fern (Terry) Cochran. On June 27, 1992, at the Clinton United Church of Christ he married Linda Jean Corwin, they shared 30 wonderful, fun years together.

Donald retired from Ford Motor Company in Saline after 32 years of service. He loved woodcarvings and eagle statues. Donald also enjoyed spending time bird-watching. Most of all he loved being a grandpa, father, brother, and spouse.

Besides his wife, Linda; Donald is survived by two children, Brian (Dawn) Cochran of Tecumseh and Lisa (Mike Ellis) Cochran of Flat Rock; brother, Bob (Karen) Cochran of New Port Richey, Fla.; sister, Dee (Bruce) Beck of Brea, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Tyler Cochran, Devon Cochran, and Brandon Ellis. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Cochran.

A maize and blue celebration for Donald will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Clinton United Church of Christ. The family is requesting everyone wear their Michigan colors at the celebration. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton United Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.