Harold “Sonny” Helsel, Jr., 73, passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born on March 12, 1948, in Moscow, Mich. Harold married the love of his life, Bobbie Jean, on September 12, 1998, at the Stagecoach Stop in the Irish Hills. He will be remembered as a loving husband and grandfather.

Golf was a passion of Harold, and he fondly remembered his Sunday afternoons golfing with friends at Greenbrier Golf Course. He loved animals, especially his dog, Lucy, and his cat, Salem; listening to the Blues and fishing. More recently he loved hearing his grandchildren call out “Pappa Sonny” when they arrived for a visit.

Harold will be missed by his wife, Bobbie Jean; his children, Lindsey Taylor; Lee Taylor; Salina Holley and Christopher Taylor; and his grandchildren, Sienna, Brycen, Roman and Holden.

