Charles William Swank, 71, of Norvell Township, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Henry Ford Jackson. Charles was born in Tecumseh, Mich., on Friday, May 18, 1951, to the late Leon C. and Mary Jane. (Curtis) Swank. He is survived by two sisters, Rose Mary (Bruce) Davenport and Arlene (David) Caroen; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Tom) Keyes, Brent (Sarah) Davenport, Liza Cox, Julia (Rob) Jordan, Dawn Cox, Matt (Nicole) Caroen, Andrew Caroen, and James Caroen, and many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He served the nation in the U.S. Navy (Vietnam War) and retired after a long career at Tecumseh Products. He was a long-time farmer, an avid hunter, and a collector.

Services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ned Bernstein (Norvell Community Baptist Church) officiating. Interment at Norvell Cemetery. The Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team will perform graveside military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time. After the interment, there will be a wake held at the Swank Farm.

Contributions in his memory are directed to the Norvell Community Baptist Church. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center