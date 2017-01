Patricia Ann Driskill, 67, of Rollin Township, died Jan. 14, 2017. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, in Morenci, the daughter of George B. and Marjorie H. (Fallon) Britsch. She married Jim Driskill Nov. 28, 1970, and he survives. Surviving are her husband; a son; one daughter; four grandchildren; one brother; two sisters-in-law; and 11 nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at West Rome Baptist Church in Manitou Beach.