His Legacy . . . Joshua Eric June, 46, passed away Jan. 16, 2017 at home. He was born Nov. 16, 1970 in Morenci, Mich., to Earl and Marlene (Huffman) June. Joshua married the love of his life, Laura Blades June 9, 2001 in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was a proud U of M alumni and registered nurse for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Joshua loved hockey. Most importantly, Joshua was an amazing dad to his children. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His Family . . . Joshua leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Laura; and children, Leah and Gavin. He is also survived by his mother, Marlene Markiewicz; brother, Jody of Tawas City, Mich.; and sister, Kim Isaacson of Tawas City, Mich.

His Farewell . . . Joshua’s family and friends will gather Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, from 2-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. His community farewell will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel with a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend Doug Paterson will serve as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family for the children’s education; www.gofundme.com/josh-june-and-his-family. Please leave a message of comfort for Joshua’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.