Darlene K. (Loy) Welshans, 78, of Adrian, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living in Adrian. She was born on June 23, 1944, in Tiffin, Ohio. Darlene graduated from Columbian High School in Tiffin in 1962. She married Dale C. Welshans in Tiffin on July 10, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2020.

Darlene loved being with family, cooking for everyone, going to church, and singing in the choir. Darlene made friends with everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Darlene is survived by her three children, Dale (Dana) Welshans, Jr., of Skandia, Beth (Diana) Carroll of Monroe and Melanie (Joshua) Hebenstreit of Cement City; and seven grandchildren, Wayne, Allen, Johnny, Lucas, Madison, Amber and Autumn; five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Kristi Loy.

Funeral Services for Darlene will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com