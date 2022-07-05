Patricia Ann Bittinger, 82, of Brooklyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Patricia’s family held a private graveside service at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. Pastor Lynn Otto officiated.

She was born on May 15, 1940, in Addison, Mich., to Ray and Florence (Flager) Hurford. Patricia married the love of her life, the late Charles Bittinger, on September 23, 1955, in Jackson, Mich. She will be remembered as being a kind, caring woman that was selfless in her love of family and Christ her savior. Her most precious time spent was with her family. She enjoyed all family gatherings and especially her girl trips. Patricia loved to shop and travel, and Lake Michigan was one of her favorite locations. She was very strong in her faith and enjoyed her bible study group.

Patricia was a member of the New Jerusalem Church for many years, and most recently attended the First Baptist Church in Brooklyn. She loved all animals, with a special fondness for her cat “Boots,” and music, both country and gospel. In her spare time, she read many books, tended her flower garden and put together many puzzles. Patricia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Patricia is survived by her children, Kathy (Kris) Pelham, Robyn (Ben Wright) Imm, Bart (Bethany) Bittinger and Ray (Lisa Carlton) Bittinger; a sister, Jane Hurford of Florida; grandchildren, Cary Kelley, Amy Reidy, Jennifer Dobrzynski, Angela Kruse, Jody Schuler, Amanda Evans, Charles Bittinger, and Michael Bittinger; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie; brother, Ray Hurford, Jr. and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Jackson. Please leave a message of comfort for Patricia’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.