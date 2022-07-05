Linette Renee Baggett, 53, passed away on July 1, 2022.

Linette is survived by her parents, Bill Baggett, and stepmom, Debra Baggett; brother, Jeff Hayford; sister, Laurie Rossetter; nieces, Tiffany Baggett and Nicole Hayford; nephews, James, Zachery, Aiden and Dekota.

Linette graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1988 and later went to International Correspondence School for fitness and nutrition and graduated in 1996.

Linette was also a model, fitness instructor and body builder. Linette owned her own dog food treats business for several years, she also worked for FedEx.

Linette lived in Virginia until 2018, until she was diagnosed with dementia, she moved back home to be taken care of by her parents until her death on July 1, 2022, at her home on Clark Lake.

The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care that was given to Linette during her final days.