Bruce Michael Clark, 74, of Addison, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home under the care of Careline Hospice. He was born on September 30, 1947, in Hudson, Mich.

Bruce lived in the Addison area all his life. He graduated from Addison High School in 1966. Bruce was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Army from 1967-1969. Bruce married Beverly Jan Warner on September 2, 1976, and she survives. He was employed by the Village of Addison where he worked as superintendent of the Department of Public Works. Bruce was fire chief of the Addison Fire Department in the 1970s and 1980s, and he was also a life member of the Addison Fire Department. He enjoyed farming and cooking and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Surviving besides his wife, Bev, is one son, Joseph (Amber) Clark of Addison; two daughters, Amy (Pat) Zacharias of Lake Somerset, Christal (Ray) Clark of Cement City; daughter-in-law, Susan Clark of Bloomfield, New York; grandchildren, Emilee, Kayla, Alexis, Olivia, Jaden, Abigail, Camille, Joseph, Catherine and Caleb, and one great-granddaughter, Lila; three brothers, Scott (Paulette) Clark, of Addison, George (Kathy) Clark of Addison, Jac (Debbie) Clark of Saline; one step-sister, MaryAnn (Harold) Hancock of Camden; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth LaMoine Clark, his step-mother, Alice Louise Clark; his son, Bruce Kevin Clark; one step-brother, Duane Kohlenberger; one step-sister, Darlene Steele, and one step-brother-in-law, Jim Steele.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Ken Nichols officiating. Burial took place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Visitation was from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Full Military Honors were performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Addison Fire Department.