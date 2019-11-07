Parrish Lee ‘Perry’ Stahl, 53, of Summit Township, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health on November 2, 2019. He is survived by his beloved, long-time significant other, Roxanna Dunaway; and was the best father to his only daughter, Preslee Stahl (words cannot describe his love and dedication to her); great brother to his siblings, Kimberly (Ben) Daniels and Robert R. (Sandra) Stahl; and a wonderful son to his parents, Robert L. and Donna (maiden-Singer) Stahl.

Perry was a much-beloved man and his many years in the community of the Jackson area leave a long legacy. He graduated with the 1986 Class at Michigan Center High School, went on to earn his associate’s degree from Jackson College and then his bachelor’s degree from Baker College. He worked at disAbility Connections for 13 years helping others with disabilities. He also served on the Human Relations Commission for many years.

Along with helping others, he had a passion for photography, always having his camera ready to capture any moment. He also enjoyed music (especially Elvis Presley), skydiving, nature, fishing, hunting, knowledge, and friends. He loved his family above all else.

Mr. Stahl has been cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Cornerstone Church (2395 West High Street, Jackson) on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Mason officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Contributions in his memory are directed to his daughter, Preslee Stahl. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC in Michigan Center.