Her legacy . . . Delphine Rita Ross, 88, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio to Stanislaw and Stefania (Kwapich) Obliski. Delphine married the love of her life, Jerry Ross, on July 26, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio.

She will be remembered as being a very detailed and organized person. Delphine loved her family, traveling in their camper and her Weimaraner dogs. She traveled to all the state parks, the Alaska Highway, and crossed the Arctic Circle. Delphine enjoyed baking, cooking, and even crocheting while watching her favorite soap operas. She also participated in an annual Christmas cookie exchange for over 25 years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Delphine will be missed by her husband, Jerry; her children, David (Barb) Ross and Jayme (Julie) Ross; grandchildren, Heidi (Patrick) O’Laughlin, Jason Ross, Kelsey Ross, and Parker (Brenna) Ross; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Corinne O’Laughlin; two nieces, Carol Georgevich and Helen Jablonski. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers.

Her farewell . . . Delphine’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. – noon at Borek Jennings Funeral Home: Braun Chapel. Her Farewell will begin at noon, interment is to follow at St. Joseph’s Shrine Cemetery, Brooklyn, Mich. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lenawee County Dept on Aging or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for Delphine’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.