Andrea M. Horseman, 75, of Brooklyn, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Andrea was born October 12, 1946, in Detroit, Mich. The oldest child of Wiley T. and Beverly J. (Spears) Hayes.

She has been enjoying her retirement after working in various fields of employment. She loved her family above all else. She was very passionate about mowing her own lawn at her home on Vineyard Lake. Andrea especially enjoyed boating and bathing in the sun with her loved ones. She could always be found spending time at the Irish Hills Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She regularly helped with Sunday morning breakfast, loved her morning coffee and watching the Wheel of Fortune while sipping on her Moscato in the evenings.

She is survived by her three sons, Todd (Danielle) Horseman of Brooklyn, Mich., Jeffrey (Sheila) Horseman of Tontogany, Ohio, and Bradley (Jennifer Tenney) Horseman of Brooklyn, Mich.; grandchildren, Kayla (Jeremy) Middleton, Beau Horseman, Joshua (Samantha Frederick) Horseman and Courtney Horseman; step-grandchildren, Chastity (Ryan) Reed, Racheal (Robert) Hagerman, Jessica Frederick and Alex Waters; great-grandchildren, Katherine and Connor Middleton, Amarra and Jasper Horseman, Haydin Hagerman and Isabella Guire; sisters, Karen (Avery) Kennedy, Shari (Dennis) Luppo; and nephews, Mark, David, Dennis, Ryan, and Greg; and niece, Kristina. Andrea was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Beverly; her husband, Glenn and her brother, Ted.

Friends and family are invited to her celebration of life on Saturday, January 8, 2022, to be held at the Irish Hills Fraternal Order of the Eagles located at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, MI 49230 from 2 to 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to send flowers can send them directly to the Irish Hills Eagles.

The family would like to thank Irish Hills Eagles, Brooklyn Women of the Moose and family and friends for all of their love and support.