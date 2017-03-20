Her legacy . . . Pamela Lynn Sitarz, 60, passed away March 20, 2017, at Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor. She was born March 26, 1956, in Detroit the daughter of Franklin and Beverly (Tirb) Beerbower. Pam was a pediatric registered nurse. She married the love of her life, Cary M. Sitarz at Greenfield Village, Dearborn July 27, 1974, and he preceded her in death May 18, 2011. Pam was also an animal lover and rescued several cats and dogs. Most of all, Pam loved her children and grandchildren.… She will be missed by all who loved her.

Her family . . . Pam is survived by her children, James (Kourtnie) Sitarz, Victoria Seffernick, Daniel Sitarz; siblings, Wayne (Catherine) Beerbower, Lauren (Roseanne Miller) Beerbower, Brian (Joann) Beerbower; grandchildren, Thomas, Alexander, Gabriel, Kaydence, Meaira and Raina. In addition to her husband, Pam was preceded in death by her parents.

Her farewell . . . Pam's family will greet friends Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m. Her community farewell will be Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kurt Uhlenbrauck officiating. In honor of Pam, memorial donations may be shared with Cascade Humane Society.