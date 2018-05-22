Betty Jane (Kandell) Mead, 93, of Clark Lake, passed away May 12, 2018.

Betty was retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. She enjoyed her family and her friends at the Bunco and Birthday Club, and her favorite times were working in the yard and with her flowers. After an auto accident in 2012, she became very good at paint by number pictures.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Gerald “Stub” Mead; parents, Frank and Adelia Kandell; brothers, Martin, Alfred and Gerald Kandell; sisters Evelyn and Frieda Bachelder and Adelia Feldpausch.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Beverly (LJ) Ball; grandson, James L. Sell II of Tempe, Ariz.; granddaughter, Marcia (Kent) Ford of Clarklake; great-grandchildren Lauren and Connor Ford and Anna Sell; extended family members James and Donna Sell, and several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held to celebrate her life. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. A very special thank you to her caregivers from Great Lakes and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Chas. J. Burden & Son Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson, Michigan 49202, www.chasjburden.com.