Otis Harvey Russell, 85, of Addison, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 3, 1935, in Cement City, Mich., to Gerald and Audrey (Dearmyer) Russell. Harvey married Doris Irene Bell at her home on February 13, 1954, in Manitou Beach, Mich., and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2015. Harvey lived in the Addison area for the past 62 years. He worked at Addison Products for several years. He then worked at Wyman Gordon Company in Jackson and he retired from Kellogg Crankshaft in Jackson. He was a member of the Family Worship Center in Adrian. Harvey enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are two daughters, Angela (Donald) Cramer of Manitou Beach, Dorinda (Dale) Damman of Wauseon, Ohio; one son, Clenneth (Dianna) Russell of Hudson; eleven grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, one brother, Donald (Jill) Russell of Michigan Center, one sister, Edna (George) Harrold of Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Doris; his daughter, Cheryl Rice, his great-grandson, Caden Russell, two sisters, Helen Todd, Donna Mae in infancy and one brother, Richard Russell.

The visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with social distancing of 10 people at a time. Private graveside services will be held at Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Michigan, with Pastor Olivia Nickelson officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Careline Hospice of Jackson. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.