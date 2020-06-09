Donald Owen Scholl, 82, passed away on June 4, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald and Ione (Lambley) Scholl. Don married Phyllis Diver on Sept 29, 1956, in Deerfield, Mich., after graduation (she precedes him in death) he later married Georgia Bischoff-Covell on June 20, 2009, in Brooklyn, Mich. He will be remembered for his love of his family and the outdoors. Don lived in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, in his youth and at age 11 he acquired a paper route in town, that he was very proud of. The family moved to a rural area, where he then helped with farming chores. He especially enjoyed the early summers at his grandparent’s Lambley farm. Don learned to drive a tractor there. During his senior year, he was the captain of the Deerfield High School football team. After graduation, he worked on the family farm. Don loved camping at Crispell Lake and traveling on the old bus as a family. He was an avid Tigers fan, and he held spring season tickets since 1999 for the Detroit Tigers training at Lakeland, Fla., where they wintered.

Don will be missed by his wife Georgia; his children, Debbie (Ken) Branch, Denny Scholl (Terri Blackmore) Dana Prater, Duane (Diane) Scholl, Danny (Kat) Scholl, Richard (Patty) Covell, Duane (Birgit) Covell, Steven (Jenny) Covell, Bryon Covell and Jill Negus (Jon Levy); his brother, Douglas( Ramona) Scholl and sister, Jean Boylan; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Phyllis, and one granddaughter.

Don’s family and friends will gather Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. – noon at Cornerstone Community Church, Brooklyn, with his funeral service beginning at noon, burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Pastor John Masters will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cornerstone Community Church, Brooklyn. Please leave a message of comfort for Don’s family or sign his guestbook at www.einedersfuneralhomes.com.