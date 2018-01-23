Lon Stanley Cook, 89, passed away on January 21, 2018, at Story Point of Independence Village in Grand Ledge, Mich. He was born December 12, 1928, to Millard “Jack” and Ollie (Howerton) Cook in Monroe, Mich. He graduated from Dundee High School in 1945 and Michigan State University in 1949. Stan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Following the Korean War, Stan lived in Tecumseh, Mich., where he worked at the Tecumseh Products and General Telephone. He retired in 1985. After his retirement, he lived in Onsted, Mich. until 2005, when he moved to Charlotte, Mich. For the past year, Stan has been a resident of Story Point of Independent Village in Grand Ledge, Mich.

Stan had a life-long passion for golf, hiking, and the outdoors. He loved to play cards and shoot pool with family and friends. Stan is survived by his wife, Mary Cook; sons, David (Gail) Cook of Algonquin, Ill. and Robert (Fran) Cook of Wayland, Mich., James (Lynne) Cook of Riverview, Mich., Steven (Barb) Cook of Tipton, Mich., Roger (Joanne) Tenney of Nashville, Tenn.; daughters, Rebecca (Scott) Kelly of Grand Ledge, Mich., Angela (Paul) Makoski of Battle Creek, Mich.; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Stan was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Al Kurtz; a sister, Mary Margaret Cook; a nephew, Randall Kurtz; and three grandchildren, Kristen Louise, Teresa, and Katherine Lynne Cook.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the Dunn Chapel, Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted, Mich. with the Reverend Julius Nagy officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted with full Military Honors conducted by the Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550. Visitation will be on Friday, January 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Those wishing to sign the guest book may do so at www.brownvanhemert.com.