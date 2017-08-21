His legacy . . . Norman Richard Weatherwax, 78, passed away Aug. 16, 2017. He was born April 5, 1939, in Jackson, Mich., to Leslie and Vivian (Chapel) Weatherwax. Norman married the love of his life, Linda Lee (Ehnis) Weatherwax, July 20, 1962 in Brooklyn, Mich. Norm was a School Bus Driver for Columbia Central School District for 23 years. He and his wife owned and operated Weatherwax Party Store for 15 years. Norm is a former member of the Brooklyn Sportsman Club. He loved wintering in Florida. Norm loved watching Football and the Beverly Hillbillies. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and jokester.

His family . . . Norm will be missed by his wife, Linda Weatherwax; his daughter, Krystal Kee (James) Dickman, Brooklyn; brother, Steve (Vickie) Weatherwax, Brooklyn; grandson, Cody James Dickman, Brooklyn; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kathie Vivian Weatherwax; brothers, Tom Weatherwax, and Frederick (Rick) Weatherwax.

His farewell . . . Norm’s family and friends will gather 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, Borek Jennings Funeral Home: Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. His farewell service will be held at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. gathering), Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brooklyn Food Pantry. Please leave a message of comfort for Norman’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.