Dorothea “Oma” Armovit, 91, of Onsted, Mich., passed away in her home Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. She was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in the town of St. Gallen, Switzerland, the daughter of Johannes and Dorothea (Tischauser) Zögg. Dora graduated with a degree in nursing from Charing Cross hospital in England, and proceeded to travel through England, many countries in mainland Europe, Morocco, and Egypt as a nurse. Healing many was her lifelong pursuit.

Arriving in Miami in the summer of 1957, she met her soon-to-be-husband, Dr. Herminio Armovit, in a surgery room. A man with a magnanimous smile, they would share many happy moments together in life. The first words he said to her were: “We would have beautiful children together,” and eventually it came to pass that they would marry and have four children, Jacqueline, Heidi, Dave, and Joseph. In addition to being a brilliant nurse, Dora was a caring and devoted mother to her children’s well-being and life-long success. Dora and Herminio were married 53 years before he passed on Jan. 28, 2011. They worked together in their Onsted Family Practice Office for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998 to see the world. Dora had wanderlust, and together they traveled to many places, such as India, Indonesia, Egypt, China, Australia, Alaska, and many, many others.

Dora enjoyed world travel, Chopra vacations, cruises, walking in nature, boating with her family, but most of all spending time with her family and friends. Dearly was loved by all for her many endearing qualities. Dora found no shortage of goodness in her life, and was always thankful for her many blessings.

Dora is survived by her two brothers, Hans and Leonard Zögg; her four children, Jacqueline Armovit of West Linn, Ore., Heidi Armovit of Anacortes, Wash., Dave Armovit of Onsted, and Dr. Joseph Armovit, DO, of Haslett, Mich.; her five grandchildren, Xochitl, Stephano, Joseph, Herminio, and Leilani, who all knew and loved her as Oma; as well as her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Ulrich and sister, Anna.

Cremation has taken place. A Private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Send condolences and messages of comfort to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.