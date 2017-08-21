His legacy . . . Howard Ray Moore, 71, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Aug. 22, 1945 in South Charleston, West Virginia, to Howard Ray Moore, Sr. and Frances (Perkins) Moore. Howard married the love of his life, Pamela Winnard, on April 22, 1974 in Jackson, Mich. Howard was an avid bowler and played on a league for many years at Brooklyn Lanes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodcarving. He will be missed by all who knew him.

His family . . . Howard will be missed by his wife, Pamela; his children, Kelly (Richard) Rangler, James Moore, Michael (Jamie) Moore; grandchildren, Spencer, Corbin, Olivia, Molly, Ellie Rose, Haley, Reagan and Stella. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kevin Moore.

His farewell . . . Howard’s family and friends gathered Thursday, Aug. 24 at Borek Jennings from 2 to 6 p.m., at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. His community farewell was held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Borek Jennings, Braun Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Howard’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.