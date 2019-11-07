Norma Jean Hunter, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Clare, Mich., at the age of 89. She was born Norma Jean Partain, to parents German and Edith Partain, in Huntsville, Ala., on November 5, 1929. She married Douglas Hunter in 1948. Norma was preceded in death by both her husband and her son, Glenn.

Norma is survived by her sons, Gregory, Gerald, and Mark; her siblings, John, Patricia and Ellen; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became a resident of Brooklyn in 1965 after her husband accepted the position of Brooklyn’s Chief of Police. Norma remained a Brooklyn resident until her move to an assisted living facility in Clare, Mich.