Nicholas F. Luppo, 97, passed away under the care of Careline Hospice at Devine Nest Assisted Living, Leslie, Mich., and his loving daughter, Annette, on Monday, August 15, 2022. Nick’s family and friends gathered together on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church. His Mass of Christian Burial followed visitation on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. Fr. Bob Pienta served as celebrant with Deacon Chris Vida as Homilist. Burial followed at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery.

He was born on December 16, 1924, in Jackson, Mich., to Joseph and Josephine (Palazzolo) Luppo. Nick married the love of his life, the late Gloria Swanson, on June 23, 1944, in Jackson, Mich. Gloria passed away in 2012. They had 68 wonderful years together. Nick was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Shrine and a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy as a gunner.

Upon returning to civilian life, he gained employment at Walker Manufacturing in Jackson, as a welder, until his retirement. He then took a position at Adrian College as a maintenance worker. Nick loved to make wine. The family made several family outings to pick grapes in PawPaw. He was a member of the Elbow Benders Snowmobile Club and during the summer he enjoyed being on their pontoon. Nick also was a member of the American Legion Wilbur Bartlett #315 of Brooklyn. He loved to tinker and spend any amount of time with his family. He was the life of the party. Nick will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nick is survived by his loving children, Tony (Karen) Luppo, Mike (Katie) Luppo, Dennis (Shari) Luppo, Annette Luppo (John Crawford), and Greg Luppo all of Brooklyn, Mich.; one brother, Charlie (Mary) Luppo; several grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Josephine; his wife, Gloria; and his brothers, Sam Luppo and Russell Luppo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church or Careline Hospice of Lansing, Ingham County.