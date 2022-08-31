Donald Bruce Scouten

Don was born on April 7, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald and Mary Frances (Peck) Scouten. Don was a proud member of the 1960 DeVilbiss High School state championship football team. He spent his summers growing up on Otsego Lake in Gaylord, Mich. This led to a lifelong love of everything to do with water, whether it be swimming at the YMCA or boating on the lake. Don was an avid golfer for many years, with a highlight of a hole-in-one at Devils Lake Golf Course. He spent nearly 30 years as a traveling salesman for the carpet wholesale business, traveling all around the Midwest region. He owned the Spring Arbor Car Wash before officially retiring. Don was an avid reader who acquired a massive book collection, especially historical novels. He was a volunteer and coach for the Special Olympics for many years. Don was a member of Promise Keepers and longtime member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.

Don will be missed by his children, Stephen (Lori) Scouten of Brooklyn, Mich.; Kristi (Kirk) Becker of Florida; David Scouten of Jackson, Mich.; siblings, John (Lucia) Scouten of Toledo, Ohio; Alan Scouten of Toledo, Ohio; Jerry (Louann) Scouten of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Aaron (Matthew) Schownir; Samantha (Jake) Kraemer; David Scouten; Jonathan (Rachel) Scouten; Donnie Hagar; three great-grandchildren, Remington, Adinia, and soon to be born baby; many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Patricia Macomber. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Special Olympics Area 19, Jackson, Mich., www.somi.org/area19. Please leave a message of comfort for Don’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.