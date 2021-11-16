Duane Ronald Sheley, 93, of Brooklyn, passed away on November 7, 2021.

Duane was born April 12, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio the son of Russell D. and Ruth Emily (Baxendale) Sheley. On September 27, 1946, he married Lois VanWormer in Temperance, Mich., and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2018. Duane served in the United States Navy during both World War II and the Korean Wars. He retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of service,

He enjoyed living on Vineyard Lake, camping, driving his pontoon, helping neighbors with their projects and loved reading.

Duane is survived by his children, Christine Cappelletty and Gerald (Michele) Sheley; two granddaughters, Melissa and Amanda; two great-grandsons, Roman and Luke and daughter-in-law, Betty Jackson.

In addition to his wife, Lois he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sue Bright; brother. Dean and a sister, Lucille.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service with a 21-gun salute will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Brooklyn American Legion, 211 Chicago St., Brooklyn, MI 49230. A luncheon will follow the service.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.