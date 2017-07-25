His legacy . . . Daniel Burich, 86, of Clarklake passed away July 15, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Copper City, Mich., to John and Mary (Sopsich) Burich. Daniel married the love of his life, Helen Ringler on Jan. 26, 1952 in Whiting, Ind. He was a regional sales manager for Airco, Inc. for 35 years and former supervisor for Columbia Township. Daniel was also a fourth degree knight at the local Knights of Columbus. He sang in the choir at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake. In his spare time, Daniel liked bow hunting and gardening. Most importantly, Daniel loved spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Daniel leaves behind his wife, Helen; children, Linda (Eric) Brettschnieder and Donna Arnold; grandchildren, Melissa, Bryan, Kristopher (Tomoko), Kimberly, Daniel, Michael (Danielle), Timothy, Steven (Morgan), JoAnna; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Lydia, Leon, Jonathan, Alex, Andrew, Kyton, Levi, Claire, and Evelyn. He is also survived by Eugene Kinaitis and Joe (Mary) Arnold. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Jason.

His farewell . . . Daniel’s community farewell will be Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake. Reverend Thomas Helfrich will be the presider. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Daniel’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.