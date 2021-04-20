Nathan Edward Broich, 32, of Hudson, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore Campus in Shelby, Mich. Nathan and his family had just moved to the Pentwater area to start anew after he earned his master’s in business administration when medical complications arose and led to his death.

He was born on May 20, 1988, in Adrian, the son of Edward L. Broich, Jr. and Denise A. Broich (Borck). Nathan graduated from Addison High School in 2007. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix in business administration and his MBA from Capella University. Nathan was working at Gus Harrison prison in Adrian and with his dad at Ed’s Dozin’ in Hudson when he moved to Pentwater.

He married Brittney Alyse Yeloushan on August 4, 2012, at Little Sable Point Lighthouse at Silver Lake Sand Dunes. She survives. Nathan was a faithful, Godly man who adored his family. He enjoyed motor cross, 4-wheeling, flat-track racing and his side by side. Nathan attended West Rome Baptist Church and Shelby Road Baptist Church.

Surviving Nathan beside his wife, Brittney are their two children, Chevy Noelle (7) and Raylan Leroy (5); his parents, Edward and Denise Broich of Hudson; his sister, Jessica and Phil Stark, II and their sons, Gabriel, Jonah and Silas of Onsted; his grandfather, Edward L. Broich, Sr., of Tipton; his in-laws, Christopher and Carmon Yeloushan of Jackson, and numerous other extended family members and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret Broich, John Joseph Borck and Shirley (Wayne) Adams; an uncle, Phillip Broich, and two cousins, Jarett Borck and Chad Austin.

Funeral Services for Nathan will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at West Rome Baptist Church, 11984 Rome Road, Manitou Beach, Mich., with Pastor Jeff Malin and Pastor Cary Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at North Dover Cemetery in Clayton, Mich. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson and Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family, Brittney Broich, C/O Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home P.O. Box 44 Hudson, MI 49247-0044 to help with medical and funeral expenses. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, social distancing and capacity limits will be followed. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.