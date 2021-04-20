Al “JR” Myers Jr., 86, of Onsted, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. He was born July 13, 1934, in Adrian to Almon and Lura (Vescelius) Myers. Al had been employed by Tecumseh Products for 39 years. He married Esther Hadden on July 9, 1955, and she survives.

Al enjoyed sports playing while in high school and was on a softball team until he was 55. He was an avid golfer. Al officiated for Onsted High School Basketball and Football and ran the clock at Varsity Football games in Onsted for over 50 years. After he retired, he was employed by Hills’ Heart of the Lakes Golf Course in Brooklyn. He attended Crossroads Community Church. He and his wife, Esther, enjoyed taking many bus trips with Ollie’s Group.

In addition to his wife, Esther; he is survived by three sons, Timothy Myers of Coldwater, Steven Myers of Coldwater, and Michael Myers of Manchester; three grandchildren, Jenna Pykor, Stoli Myers, and Angie Sturgill; three great-grandchildren, Jae Pykor, Tyler, and Haley Turner; two nieces, Sally Miller and Linda Myers; and two cousins, Jill and Jane.

A graveside service for Al will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a gathering beginning at noon until the time of the service at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted with Al’s brother-in-law, Deacon Richard Bayes officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.