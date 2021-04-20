Camille Dianne Gormley, 82, passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side, Friday, April 16, 2021. Camille’s family and friends will gather Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes, Brooklyn Chapel and 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake with her Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment of ashes at Norvell Township Cemetery. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant.

Camille was born on November 15, 1938, in Norvell, Mich., to Harper and Evelyn (Stahl) Harris. She married the love of her life, James Gormley, on April 12, 1958, at Our Lady of Fatima, in Michigan Center, Mich. She will be remembered for her love of hosting parties. Camille was an amazing seamstress and a terrific cook. She co-owned and operated Land-O-Lakes Garbage Company, was a Norvell Township deputy treasurer, and a member of the St. Rita Catholic Church. Camille was also a Daughter of the American Revolution and a member of the Jackson Historical Society. Her most cherished time was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Camille is survived by her husband of 63 years, James; her children, Eric (Angel) Gormley of Brooklyn, Amanda “Amy” (Kevin) Szentmiklos of Brooklyn; two grandsons, Anthony and Chance; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Shaun; sister-in-law’s, Sandee, Susie, and Joan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eddie, Norman, and Brad; brother-in-law’s, Bruce and Keny; sister-in-law, Theresa; and one grandchild, Tyler.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Camille’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.