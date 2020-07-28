Naomi Pearl Rodenbeck, 75, passed away July 13, 2020, from complications of a COVID-19 illness in April. She was born on September 29, 1944, in South Bend, Ind., to Ralph and Ethel (Nolen) Schafer. Naomi married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Doyle Rodenbeck, on December 23, 1967, in Lakeville, Ind. She will be remembered for her phenomenal baking and cooking; her cookies won first place at the county and state fairs in 4-H. She graduated from Lakeville High School, then attended Huntington College, Indiana University South Bend, and Sienna Heights College. Naomi was a member of the Heart O’ Lakes Church of the United Brethren in Christ. She was employed as an assistant manager at Comerica Bank in Brooklyn. She also worked at the Manchester, Napoleon, and Bridgewater branches, retiring in 2009 after 31 years of service. Her family was her pride and joy, especially her children and grandchildren. Naomi will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Naomi is survived by her husband of 52 years, Doyle; her children, Jamisen (Mitchell) Spring of White Lake, Mich.; Johanna (James) Wisniewski of Ledyard, Conn.; and Juliann (Bryan) Sleek of New Hudson, Mich.; her brother, Duane (Elaine) Schafer; sister-in-law, Darlene (Lee) Laster; grandchildren, Katelyn, Austin, Carter, Brynn, Cayden and Porter; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Evelyne and Lorence Rodenbeck; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Teddy Schafer; brother, Darrell Dean Schafer; and brother-in-law, Donald Rodenbeck.

A private family service was held at Heart O’ Lakes Church to celebrate Naomi’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the nonprofit architectural mission, 100-Fold Studio, 100foldstudio.org. Individuals may leave a message of comfort for Naomi’s family or sign her guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.