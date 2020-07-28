Lynette Rae Hartman, 65, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1954, in Adrian, Mich., to Eugene and Sandra (Knapp) Summers. Lynn married the love of her life, Walter Hartman, on May 27, 1972, in Adrian, Mich. She will be remembered for loving to play Bingo at the Irish Hills Eagles. Lynn also enjoyed playing cards and visited the casinos as often as possible. She was a cook her entire life starting at the Dominican Sisters in Adrian and retiring from the Madison School District. Lynn loved her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Walter; her children, Jennifer Marsh (Richard Krzyzaniak), Derek (Shelley) Hartman; her siblings, Karla Cannon, Ray Summers and Christina (Bud) Howard; brother-in-law, Dave Shulter and sister-in-law, Judy Shulter; grandchildren, Georyn Marsh and Noah Marsh, Brooke Meska, Josh Meska, and Jerrod Wescott; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Linda and Charlotte, and brother, Rod.

Lynn’s family and friends will gather Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. for seniors only, and 11 a.m. to noon for public gathering at Eineder Funeral Homes, Brooklyn Chapel. Her service will follow at noon. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate. Memorial contributions are suggested to Irish Hills Eagles, Brooklyn, Mich. Please leave a message of comfort for Lynn’s family or sign her guestbook at einederfuneralhomes.com.