Nancy Roselee (McGee) Goodwin, 67, passed away at home in Coldwater, Mich., on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born April 8, 1953, to Alexander and Roselee (Hartsuff) McGee.

She is survived by siblings, Al, Dave and Mark; daughters, Jennifer (Glen) McKibben and Roselee Reese; grandchildren, Austin and Erin McKibben and Shawn, Donnie and Makayla Ross, and expected great-grandchild Shawn Jr. She is also survived by nephews, Kevin (Brandy) McGee, Travis McGee, Bryan McGee, Shawn McGee, David (Adriana) McGee and nieces, Diane McGee, Lisa McGee Bruce, and Brandy McGee, as well as many great-nephews and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brothers, Dan McGee and Jim McGee, and nephew, Alexander McGee V.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.