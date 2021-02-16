Dianne Kay Retter, 85, of Clarklake, Mich., died Monday, February 8, 2021, at home. She was born March 7, 1935, in Jackson, Mich., to Ward and Iva Jane Gildersleeve and married Robert (Kim) Retter on December 18, 1954.

Dianne is survived by Kim her spouse of 66 years; daughter, Robin Retter of Jackson, Mich., and two sons, Randi (Lori) Retter of Jackson, Mich. and Ryan (Karen) Retter of Jerome, Mich.; grandson, Andrew (Laura) Retter of Dexter, Mich.; granddaughter, Alexis ( Philip) Fischmeister of Jackson, Mich. and three great-granddaughters, Taylor, Jordan and Natalie.

Dianne was a long-time resident of Columbia Township and retired from the Columbia School District after 30 years of service. She was a warm, friendly face in many of the various buildings throughout the district. Dianne and Kim were active in the Brooklyn business community as owners of Columbia Interiors. She was a member at All Saints Episcopal Church (Brooklyn, Mich.), St Francis Assisi ( Lake Placid, Fla.) and St. Andrews Episcopal Church (Big Rapids, Mich.) which kept Dianne very involved in many women’s groups and activities. Dianne often helped local families by volunteering with the Brooklyn and Big Rapids Food Pantries. She enjoyed many wonderful retirement years, split between winters at Buttonwood Bay in Sebring, Fla. and summers in Barryton, Mich.

Dianne loved reading, working crossword puzzles, cooking for the family on Sundays, shopping for bargains or antique treasures, craft shows and festivals or flea markets of all kinds. She also loved making crafts of any kind – paint, wood, glass or yarn Dianne was good with it all. It was common knowledge if something needed sewing or a repair Mom/Grama would take care of it with lots of love.

Memorial donations can be made to Brooklyn Food Pantry, 171 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, MI 49230, 517-612-8771.