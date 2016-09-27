Irene B. Ahrens

Irene B. (Zakrzewski) Ahrens, age 80, of Lake Columbia, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Sept. 27, 2016. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lloyd E. Ahrens; three children, Pamela Ahrens, Brian Ahrens and Craig (Jodi) Ahrens; four grandchildren, Kimberly, Justin and Corey Ahrens, Brittani (Dustin) Brown; five great-grandchildren, Trinity, Hailey and Joshua Ahrens, Ethan and Brysen Brown; two sisters, Josephine Roosa and Sharon (Ken) Gorski; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Zakrzewski, and parents, Michael and Margaret (Grygiel) Zakrzewski. Cremation has taken place.

Irene was an active member of the Brooklyn area community and her church. She was a member of Fatima Parish for 40 years and a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, where a memorial mass celebrating her life was held Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

Contributions in her memory are directed to the American Heart Association, 2140 University Park Drive #210, Okemos, MI 48864. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center, Michigan.

For all your hometown news . . . click and subscribe here.