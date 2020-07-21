Nancy Jeanette Shoemaker, 86, of Onsted, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 31, 1933, in Onsted, the daughter of Franklin L. and Bertha R. (Buck) Branch. Nancy lived in Onsted her whole life, graduating from Onsted High School in 1951. Nancy married Charles J. Shoemaker, Jr., on March 16, 1957.

Nancy worked at the family business Branch and Son “The Mill” until she started raising her family. After the boys were grown, she worked at the Onsted State Bank for several more years. Nancy loved Onsted and the Onsted Schools and was a member of the Onsted Alumni Association for many years. Her family will miss her freshly baked cookies and the many conversations around the kitchen table.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles J. Shoemaker, Jr.; sister, Jill (Dorman) Pawson; sister-in-law, Claudette Branch; brother-in-law, Sidney (Deanna) Shoemaker; her three sons, Stan (Mary Kay) Shoemaker, Steve (Tammy) Shoemaker and Scott Shoemaker; seven grandchildren, Nicki (Adam) Ziehr, Robert Shoemaker, Aaron (Krista) Shoemaker, Zachary, Nathan, Marissa, and Broc Shoemaker; seven great-grandchildren, Cole Wells, Addy and Colin Ziehr, Thomas Shoemaker, Elleigh, Cru, and Blair Shoemaker and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Frankie, and H. Edwin (Jack) Branch; infant granddaughter, Valerie Jeanette Shoemaker and infant great-grandson, Benjamin Shoemaker.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Maple Shade Cemetery with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee County or the Onsted Alumni Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences or words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.