Loraine “Lori” Platte, 69, of Lake LeAnn, Jerome, Mich., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born on August 24, 1950, in Garden City, Mich., to John E. and Cecillia F. (Hodge) Remali. She married Edward K. Platte on April 10, 1970, in Ypsilanti, Mich., and he survives. Lori lived her early life in Garden City before living in Ypsilanti for several years and then she lived in the Lake LeAnn area since 1975. She graduated from John Glenn High School in 1968. She then attended Jackson Community College for three years. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Clarklake. Lori enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, and crafts.

Surviving besides her husband, Edward; is one son, James (Margaret) Platte of South Lyon; one daughter, Toni (Mike) Dodge of Jackson; one step-grandson, Mike Dodge of Jackson; two grandsons, Austin, Tyler Dodge; one granddaughter, Brianna Dodge; one brother, Stu (Patty) Remali of Indianapolis, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Michelle Yager, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Cremation will take place after the service. Social distancing will take place and masks must be worn.

