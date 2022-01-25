Juanita Louise Lawrence, 78, of Napoleon Township, left this earth peacefully on January 21, 2022, at the Summit Park Assisted Living Center. Louise was born in Jackson, Mich., on Friday, January 29, 1943. She is survived by her children, Brian E, (Vickie) Van de Water, Christopher L. (Karen) Van de Water, Nichole (David ‘Tommy’) Parshall, Tammy Lawrence, Brenda (Jamie) Lawrence, Peter W. Lawrence II and Zakkary Lawrence; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings, Sandy (Bob) Record, Jackie Murray, Kathy Tharp and La Rue D. (Nancy) Tharp; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter W. Lawrence in 2012, daughter, Mishelle Rae Cummer Lawrence; son, Michael David Lawrence; sister, Etta Tharp; mother, Maxine Ensley and mother-in-law, Ada Beryle Lawrence.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her ‘sister trips,” traveling and dining with her bus drivers, Detroit Tiger Baseball games, family gatherings, her dogs; Tinkerbell and Snowball and celebrating the holidays. Decorating her home for Christmas brought her much joy.

Louise wore many hats in her lifetime including waitressing, driving a delivery truck for Wonder Bread, fostering children and driving a bus for 25 years at Napoleon Community Schools. At her request cremation has taken place.

A celebration of her life will be announced in the spring of 2022 along with her interment next to her late husband Pete in Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC. Michigan Center.