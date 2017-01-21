Betty Eileen Roumell, age 93, of Onsted, Mich., loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend, died peacefully Jan. 21, 2017, at Hospice of Lenawee. She was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Manchester, Mich., the daughter of William and Lillian (Middlebrook) Fielder. She married Louis Roumell in Angola, Ind., and together they shared 42 years together before his death in 1999.

Betty attended Springville United Methodist Church for many years. She was a former owner along with her husband, Louis, of the Midway Restaurant & Roumell Dining Room in Clinton. She worked part-time as a sales clerk for Tilton’s Shoe Store in Tecumseh for 40 years. Betty enjoyed baking and without a doubt she cherished her family and every moment she had with them. She is loved and will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her sons, Nick (Irene) Karapas of Clinton, Mich., Ted (Jan) Roumell of Rochester, Mich., Harry (Grace) Roumell of Surprise, Ariz., Charles (Kay) Roumell of Brooklyn, Mich., Peter (Colleen) Roumell of Jerome, Mich., Bill Roumell of Brooklyn, Mich., and George (Andrea Raynal) Roumell of Onsted, Mich.; grandchildren, Anne Miller of Saline, Mich., Michael (Cindy) Karapas, Kimberly (Keith) Vince, Jennifer (Brian) Altman, Nadine (Tom) Stinnett, Nancy (John) Denslow, James (Tracy) Roumell, Erin (Kevin) Bohlen, Andrew (Karli Thornton) Roumell, Joshua (Heather Griewahn) Roumell, Chelsea (David Zarr) Roumell, Laura (Corey Wingate) Roumell, Lynsey (Ryan) Elve, and Graham (Stephanie Sedlecky) Roumell; great-grandchildren, Max, Joe, Amara, Nick, Nicole, Daniel, Benjamin, Teddy, Matthew, Cody, Sydnee, Dillon, Hope, Chad, Adam, Caitlin, Jonathan, Kyle, Tyler, Michael, Maggie, Warren, Mason, Calen; great-great-grandchild, Wyatt; her sister, Jean Snyder of South Caroline; daughters-in-law, Carol Roumell and Julie Russell; and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; her grandson, Paul Roumell; her brothers, Cecil, Dick, Everett and Jim; sisters, Mary, Sherry and Pat; and daughter-in-law, Karen Roumell.

Visitation for Betty will be held Jan. 24, 2017, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Jan. 25, 2017, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Clinton, Mich.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Springville United Methodist Church or per family wishes. Condolences may be offered to the family at handlerfuneralhomes.com.