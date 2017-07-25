Nancy Ann Burger, 63, of Brooklyn, passed away July 19, 2017. Nancy was born June 5, 1954 in Grosse Pointe, Mich., the daughter of Henry and Virginia (Reske)

Landreville. On Aug. 5, 1972, she married Theodore Clarence Burger in Detroit, and he preceded her in death July 5, 2001. Nancy was a graduate of Lake Shore High Schooland Jackson Community College. She served her country in the United States Army retiring in 2006.Nancy was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion.

She is survived by three children, Theodore (Lisa) Burger II of Brooklyn, George (Saori) Burger II of Commerce Township and Jennifer (Brad) Cook of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Kris) Landreville, Henry (Erlinda) Landreville and Rick (Margaret) Landreville; sisters, Sally Fisette, Gloria Scott and Marcy (Ron) Rospierski and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Theodore, she was preceded in death by her parents and son, Clarence Mathias Burger II.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, Irish Hills, with Father Bob Pienta officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Brooklyn with military honors performed by the United States Army Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.