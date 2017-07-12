Her legacy . . . Kay Lorraine Boyd, 71, passed away on July 7, 2017. She was born May 26, 1946 in Lansing, Mich., to Ellsworth and Florence (Willard) Oden. Kay will be remembered for her kindness to all, her dedication to preschool education, her passion for music and dance, and especially for the immense love she had for her family and friends. She married Larry Boyd March 21, 1992 in Brooklyn where they spent their life together for more than 25 years. Kay attended college at Central Michigan University, and taught preschool for over 30 years, most recently at First Presbyterian in Jackson.

She was a life-long member of the Wacousta Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, and was a leader for the Girl Scouts for many years. As a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, she was a deacon and sang in the choir. Her natural ability to teach, combined with her love of music and dance, led her to teaching round dancing for over 35 years, having taught at least 500 students. She cued for square dance clubs in Michigan, Ohio, and Ontario. Kay loved to entertain; she was a master party planner and loved making people happy. She enjoyed decorating for every holiday, and baking with her daughters and grandchildren. Kay was a collector of bells, and she called them “love” bells, as most were given to her as gifts from friends and family. Kay had a very strong faith in God, and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and true friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Kay is survived by her husband, Laurence Boyd II, her children, Tamara Sue (Mark) Risner, Trina Marie Jecks (Henry Ritsema), Laurence Arthur Boyd III, Annette Susan Walker; sister, Shirley Stengel; her grandchildren, Patricia (Wayne) Steel, Michael Risner, Lacey Risner, Travis Jecks, Jacob Jecks, Jasmine Jecks, Rose (Edgar) Torres, Greg (Dusty) Walker; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ryan, Tyler, Ethan, Sophia, Luke and Mason; as well as two nieces; six great-nieces; two great-nephews and two great-great nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Florence Oden, two half-brothers, Bill Wilson and Terry Mann, and her nephew Rick Pease.

Her farewell . . . Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 6 – 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. Her community farewell will be Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, with a visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest following the service at Norvell Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made through Borek Jennings Funeral Home to the Brooklyn First Presbyterian Church, and/or the Eaton County Healing and Recovery Center. Please leave a message of comfort for the Boyd family by calling 877-231-7900 or by signing Kay’s online guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.