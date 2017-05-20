Her legacy . . . Myrtle Ellen Hill, 97, passed away May 20, 2017. She was born at home in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 13, 1919, to Henry and Emma Schramm. Myrtle attended Riverside schools and Woodward High School. Myrtle married Charles Hill Oct. 2, 1937 in Toledo. Myrtle and Charles lived most of their lives in the Toledo area prior to moving to Brooklyn. They had a cottage at Vineyard Lake for many years and vacationed in the Brooklyn area on weekends. As a child and teen, Myrtle really enjoyed hiking in the woods with her dad. As a young adult, she enjoyed going out dancing and to dinner weekly with her husband. For many years, she has enjoyed crocheting, reading the Toledo Blade, adult coloring, and solving word search. As a resident of Brooklyn Living Center, Myrtle enjoyed many of the center’s activities. Myrtle will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Myrtle leaves behind her son, Gerald (Beverly) Hill; grandchildren, Bill Edelman, Rick (Paula) Edelman, Patti (Phil) Penhorwood, Jodi (Steve) Llanas, Chris Strong, Charlene (David) Wirth, Sherri (Christopher) Dauer; step-grandsons, Douglas Brough, Scott Brough; 19 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles of 70 years; son, Charles C. Hill III; and daughter, Carolin Edelman Muszynski.

Her farewell . . . Myrtle’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her community farewell will be Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a gathering at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations may be given to the Brooklyn Food Pantry, Wounded Warriors Fund, or charity of donor’s choice. Please sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for her family by calling 877-231-7900.