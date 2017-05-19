John E Muller Jr., 81, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., passed away May 19, 2017. John was a native of the Metro Detroit area where he had a career with The Stroh Brewery Company as a quality control manager. John also spent many years as a teacher in Michigan and Missouri educating students. He and his wife Karen recently relocated to the sunshine state of Florida after residing in Onsted, Mich., for twenty years.

John enjoyed golfing, boating, all wildlife, and watching his grandson play baseball.

John is survived by his loving wife, Karen of 32 years; his two sons, David, and Jason (Christine) Muller; his daughter, Jacqueline Kovach; his three grandchildren, Justin and Sean Schram, and Jack Muller; and his sister, Devona (Paul) Nagy. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Edith Muller.

A private celebration of life will be held in Florida. Cremation arrangements are entrusted with Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, Fla. Family has requested all donations be made to charity of choice.