Margaret Alzaidee (Smith) Johns, 91, left this world for her heavenly home July 4, 2018, under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, the daughter of Clarissa and Willis Smith. She married the love of her life, Lyle Johns, on Aug. 24, 1946, and he survives. They were married for 72 years.

Margaret worked as a cook/baker. She had many interests. She was a poet, had a passion for flower gardening, her church, was a member of the local garden club, was a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher. She loved reading, history and traveling. Family was important to her. She was a graduate of Cement City Schools in 1944.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Francis Schafer.

She is survived by her children, Steven L. Johns of Jackson, Kathleen M. Johns of Jackson and Kenneth L. Johns of Cement City; sisters Marilyn Frederick of Concord, Dorothy Kerr of Jackson, Rose Ann Wittenburg Pelham of Jackson, Ruth (Don) Davis of Clarklake and Carole Hartsuff of Clarklake; brother, Westly (Marie) Smith of Jackson; grandsons, Tony (Michelle) Johns of Clarklake, Kevin (Madeline) Johns of Worcester, Mass., Frank (Tracy) Doering of Leesburg, Va., Brandon (Amy) Doering of Santan Valley, Ariz; 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, many beloved nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff of the Jackson County Medical Care Facility for their care and to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home for the special care they provided.

Memorials may be made to the family or a charity of their choice. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 20, 2018. Visitation is at noon, the service begins at 1 p.m. at Cement City Baptist Church, 16788 Cement City Road, Cement City.