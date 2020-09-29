Myra J. Raupp, 94, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, at Cambrian Memory Care facility in Tecumseh, Mich., from complications due to Alzheimer’s. She was born February 24, 1926, in Detroit to Mylon A. and Rose (Pilcher) Bennett. Myra’s mother passed when she was a young girl and she was raised by aunts and uncles until her father remarried to Velma (Kent) Bennett. Myra graduated in 1944 from Grosse Pointe High School, Grosse Pointe, Mich.

As a young wife and mother, she and a neighbor opened The Knit Shoppe in Trenton, Mich., where they taught knitting and sold supplies. She knitted many afghans and was also an avid seamstress making plenty of beautiful quilts.

Myra remarried Marvin Raupp on September 21, 1963. They spent 57 very active years working, enjoying lake life together and traveling throughout the country in their much-loved travel trailer. She retired from GM Fisher Body Division in Tecumseh, Mich.

Her life interests were music, raising dogs, reading, collecting cookbooks, working in her yard, knitting, sewing, playing casino slots, dancing, family reunions and swimming. She loved the lake parties, karaoke, raft rides and summer nights playing cards into the wee hours of the morning.

Myra gave us many wonderful memories and was very young at heart. One of her favorite sayings was “you’re only as old as you feel”.

Myra will be so sadly missed by her husband, Marvin and children, Karen of Redondo Beach, Calif., Robert of Manitou Beach, Mich., Diane of Michigan and Marvin of Aspen, Colo., and, her grandchildren, Brandon, his wife, Kim and her, daughter Emily of Adrian, Mich., Cody of Tecumseh, Mich., and Andrew of Redondo Beach, Calif.

She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law’s, Carol Bennett of Clinton Twp., Mich. and Sharon Raupp of Lincoln Park, Mich. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, her brother Harold, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the Cambrian Memory Care facility for their outstanding care and compassion for three years. Dr. Gene Kielhorn for the years of great health care. Many thanks to her loving, dear friend Marie Lyons for her companionship, lunches, and car rides. Much gratitude to her wonderful neighbors Jackie and Frank Flores and family for their love, compassion, time, meals, and heartfelt visits. Also, many thanks to special neighbors Kim and Bob Czmer for the love, friendship, raft rides, meals, and support. Finally, to all of her family, friends, and lake neighbors for their enduring friendships. We are forever grateful.

Per Myra’s wishes, no services are planned. Cremation has taken place. If you wish, donations may be given to the Lenawee County Humane Society, Adrian, Mich. Arrangements entrusted to J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Mich. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.